Voters Guide: Kilgore vs. Hofmann for Warren County’s state school board seat

Current employment: Retired teacher

Why are you seeking elected office: The voices of teachers and students need to be represented and fought for on the State Board of Education.

Why should voters elect you: I have 37 years of experience working with students, leading teachers and building community support for Public Schools

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Build a collaborative School Board invested in supporting ALL students, teachers and their communities

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Finding common ground 2. Make decisions based on research with evidence 3. Attend local School Board meetings to listen to concerns and communicate with other School Board members to help support their communities.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I believe that if all children are respected then schools will be safe for all kinds of students.

********************

Jenny Kilgore

No response