Voters Guide: Kilgore vs. Hofmann for Warren County’s state school board seat

All candidates for local and state office were sent the same series of questions by the Dayton Daily News. Our goal was to help voters make informed choices in the Nov. 8 election (early voting for which begins Oct. 12).
The fourth district of Ohio’s State Board of Education includes Warren and Hamilton counties. This nonpartisan race is between incumbent Jenny Kilgore and challenger Katie Hofmann. The candidates’ answers are below, in their own words. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Katie Hofmann
Residence: Symmes Township, Hamilton County
Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: Symmes Township District Chair, Symmes Township Precinct Executive, President - Northeast Dems, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers—Collective Bargaining Chair, Secretary, Vice President, Cincinnati Public Schools—Lead Teacher Race to the Top and Teacher Incentive Fund, Delegate— Cincinnati Labor Council, Recording Secretary EBoard Cincinnati AFLCIO
Education: Graduate degrees
Current employment: Retired teacher
Why are you seeking elected office: The voices of teachers and students need to be represented and fought for on the State Board of Education.
Why should voters elect you: I have 37 years of experience working with students, leading teachers and building community support for Public Schools
If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Build a collaborative School Board invested in supporting ALL students, teachers and their communities
What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Finding common ground 2. Make decisions based on research with evidence 3. Attend local School Board meetings to listen to concerns and communicate with other School Board members to help support their communities.
Anything else you would like voters to know? I believe that if all children are respected then schools will be safe for all kinds of students.
********************
Jenny Kilgore
No response