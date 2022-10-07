Voters Guide: Plummer vs. Jackson for Montgomery County’s 39th Statehouse seat

Education: AAS, Sinclair College

Current employment: LFL Insurance Agency LLC

Why are you seeking elected office: I am running for State Representative because I’ve lived here all of my life. As a parent, and business owner, I want to keep Ohio and Montgomery County a great place to raise a family and work. I have the experience insuring individuals and businesses and community service necessary to be an effective member in the Statehouse. I will work hard to make sure that all Ohioans are heard and are made a priority.

Why should voters elect you: Ohioans are you ready for lawmakers who will listen to their concerns. I am that candidate! I am fighting to bridge the gap between our house and the Statehouse. I live and run a business in Ohio’s 39th district and I know what the issues facing our community.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Protecting women’s rights, keeping kids safe at school, supporting small businesses

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I will fight to protect a woman’s reproductive rights and healthcare. I will fight to keep guns out of our schools and keep our children, teachers and staff safe. I will work to pass legislation for one person group insurance coverage for small businesses.

Anything else you would like voters to know? Labor unions are very important to our livelihood. I will work with Labor to make sure collective bargaining works for everyone. I will stand with the Unions.

Phil Plummer

Residence: Butler Twp.

Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: Montgomery County Sheriff, Ohio House of Representatives

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management

Current employment: State of Ohio

Why are you seeking elected office: I am seeking office to continue serving our great community. I have been a leader in this community for over 35 years and I still have some goals to accomplish. I have passed legislation to protect our children, brought additional financial resources back to our community and passed a balanced budget.

Why should voters elect you: I care about this community and I am a proven leader who can work across the isle and get things done. I have four years of experience as a State Representative and I currently serve on the following committees. Vice Chairman of finance, Health committee, Criminal Justice, Rules and Reference and Government Oversight. With my experience as a State Representative, I have the ability to bring additional resource back to our community and pass common sense legislation which will be beneficial to all individuals.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Lower Taxes, Public Safety and improve our schools.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Cut our state income tax- Invest more into our public safety forces and hold criminals accountable. Provide our schools with the proper wrap around services to deal with the variety of issues our children face.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I am a proven leader in this community and I take my job very serious. Our state is on the right path but we still have work to do. We all want good schools, safe communities and great job opportunities. I have the experience and a proven track record to get things done.