BreakingNews
Man charged with murder in Darke County deadly shooting; victim ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Voters Guide: Zorn vs. Lipps for Warren County’s 55th Statehouse district

Local News
22 minutes ago

All candidates for local and state office were sent the same series of questions by the Dayton Daily News. Our goal was to help voters make informed choices in the Nov. 8 election (early voting for which begins Oct. 12).

Ohio’s new 55th Statehouse district includes all of northern Warren County (Franklin, Carlisle, Springboro and Waynesville areas) and also stretches south to the east and southeast of Lebanon.

This race is between Republican incumbent Scott Lipps and Democratic challenger Paul Zorn. The candidates’ answers are below, in their own words. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order, unless one did not respond.

Paul Zorn

Residence: Morrow

Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: Recent Village Council 3 terms; Past Commander Morrow VFW, Current Chaplain District 4 Ohio BFW, Sec’y Morrow Masonic Lodge 265, Board Member Memorable Morrow non-profit and Head Tree Board Village of Morrow

Education: High School Graduate

Current employment: Retired

Why are you seeking elected office: Make life better for everyone

Why should voters elect you: Honest and hard working

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Gerrymandering / Education / Women’s rights

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? New Fair mapping, Food for the kids and address books being banned, Women should have exclusive choice of their own health in reference to birth.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I will reach across the table and work in harmony

********************

Scott Lipps

No response

In Other News
1
Voters Guide: Chabot vs. Landsman for Congressional seat that reps...
2
Voters Guide: Brunner vs. Kennedy for chief justice of state Supreme...
3
Voters Guide: Fischer vs. Jamison for state Supreme Court Justice seat
4
Voters Guide: Rice vs. Wortham for Montgomery County Commissioner
5
Voters Guide: Keith vs. Kordalis for Montgomery County Auditor
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top