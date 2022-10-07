Voters Guide: Zorn vs. Lipps for Warren County’s 55th Statehouse district

All candidates for local and state office were sent the same series of questions by the Dayton Daily News. Our goal was to help voters make informed choices in the Nov. 8 election (early voting for which begins Oct. 12).
Ohio’s new 55th Statehouse district includes all of northern Warren County (Franklin, Carlisle, Springboro and Waynesville areas) and also stretches south to the east and southeast of Lebanon.
This race is between Republican incumbent Scott Lipps and Democratic challenger Paul Zorn. The candidates’ answers are below, in their own words. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order, unless one did not respond.
Paul Zorn
Residence: Morrow
Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: Recent Village Council 3 terms; Past Commander Morrow VFW, Current Chaplain District 4 Ohio BFW, Sec’y Morrow Masonic Lodge 265, Board Member Memorable Morrow non-profit and Head Tree Board Village of Morrow
Education: High School Graduate
Current employment: Retired
Why are you seeking elected office: Make life better for everyone
Why should voters elect you: Honest and hard working
If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Gerrymandering / Education / Women’s rights
What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? New Fair mapping, Food for the kids and address books being banned, Women should have exclusive choice of their own health in reference to birth.
Anything else you would like voters to know? I will reach across the table and work in harmony
Scott Lipps
No response