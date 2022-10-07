Voters Guide: Zorn vs. Lipps for Warren County’s 55th Statehouse district

Education: High School Graduate

Current employment: Retired

Why are you seeking elected office: Make life better for everyone

Why should voters elect you: Honest and hard working

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Gerrymandering / Education / Women’s rights

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? New Fair mapping, Food for the kids and address books being banned, Women should have exclusive choice of their own health in reference to birth.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I will reach across the table and work in harmony

********************

Scott Lipps

No response