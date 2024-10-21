Voters need to know write-in candidates for Miami County recorder race

Miami County Commissioners appointed Norman to serve as interim recorder between when Lopez resigned and the election.

According to the Ohio Recorder’s Association, recorders in Ohio maintain a “comprehensive, precise, and permanent record of all documents related to the transfer and encumbrance of land within the county.” The documents include mortgage paperwork and deeds to homes, which are particularly important as there has been an increase in deed fraud nationally.

David Norman

Norman said he’s the only candidate who is familiar with the county budget, county operations, payroll system, maintenance and IT services.

“I believe that public service is about doing the job in front of you, and I have no desire to use the position of Recorder as a stepping stone to further my career,” he said. “Rather, I have the desire to serve our community as our County Recorder.”

Asked about his top priorities if elected, Norman said he would “continue the digitalization of microfilm records to make it easy for individuals to find the documents online,” while also working to “improve digital security of the records in the Recorder’s Office.”

He said he would continue the property fraud alerts to help protect residents when a document is recorded in Miami County with their name on it. And he said he would work to safeguard veterans’ records by keeping a permanent record of their DD214′s in the recorder’s office.

Samuel Pierce

Pierce said he wants to modernize the office and provide online access to all county records dating back to the inception of the Recorder’s Office.

“This initiative will significantly enhance transparency and efficiency, making it easier for residents to find important information and facilitating improved business operations,” he said. “My goal is to implement a digital system that not only streamlines record-keeping but also improves public access.”

Pierce said in addition to his goal of modernizing the office, his background as an elected Troy City Councilman helps make him the best candidate, showing his commitment to community service and citizen engagement. He said he plans to streamline record requests and enhance services to veterans.

Pierce said he would collaborate with builders, real estate professionals, and staff to provide accurate information and excellent customer service. He also wants to educate the public about the services the Recorder’s office provides, including assistance for veterans and land fraud prevention.

County recorder program note

The Montgomery, Greene and Miami County recorder’s offices offer deed fraud notification services that residents can inquire about. Check your county’s recorder office if you live outside those counties.

Nancy Bowman contributed to this story.