Voters to hear from Dayton, Trotwood, Jefferson Twp. candidates at NAACP forum

A public “meet the candidates” forum, organized by the Dayton Unit of the NAACP, will be held Monday, featuring contested races for leadership in Dayton, Trotwood and Jefferson Twp. in the Nov. 7 election.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1001 Harvard Blvd. The forum’s moderator will be former state senator Tom Roberts, the second vice president and chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Political Action Committee.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to hear first-hand from the candidates that are running for office,” Roberts said. “Every election is critically important. The candidates elected this November will make decisions at the local level that will affect our lives on a daily basis.”

The NAACP said candidates invited are those running for Dayton City Commission, Trotwood mayor, Trotwood City Council, plus Jefferson Twp.’s trustee and fiscal officer positions.

Dayton City Commission’s race includes incumbents Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw, as well as challengers Marcus Bedinger and Valerie Duncan, running for two seats.

In Trotwood, incumbents Rhonda Findley and Robert Kelley Jr. will face off with challengers Norman Scearce and Denise Moore for City Council. Trotwood’s mayor seat is also contested, with incumbent Mary McDonald racing against challenger Yvette Page.

In Jefferson Twp., trustee Joseph Barnes and fiscal officer Tracey Edwards are challenged by Oscar Young and Charlene Chattams, respectively.

Dayton Unit NAACP President Derrick Foward said his organization looks forward to hearing how candidates plan to address the needs of the public.

“We will continue to work with our brothers and sisters to ensure that all voices are heard,” said Foward.

Dayton Daily News Voter Guide

Last week, the Dayton Daily News sent Voter Guide questionnaires to all local candidates in competitive races (races with more candidates than open seats). Candidates with questions about the process can contact Dayton Daily News assistant editor Jeremy Kelley at Jeremy.Kelley@coxinc.com.

In October, the Dayton Daily News will post the candidates’ answers in our online Voter Guide, to help local residents make informed choices.

The Nov. 7 election is about our hometowns. Voters will elect city council members who decide when to pave streets, mayors and township trustees who set the tone for communities, and school board members who hire children’s teachers. There will also be numerous tax levies on the ballot — for schools, roads, police and fire service, and other agencies — as well as statewide votes on abortion and marijuana policy.