Voting has started for Best of Warren County awards

Hosted annually by the WCCVB, the Best of Warren County awards serve to recognize the many local shops, restaurants, events and attractions that make Warren County — nicknamed Ohio’s Largest Playground — one of Ohio’s premier tourism destinations.

The awards, which feature 20-plus unique categories covering everything from dining establishments to festivals and events, began in late January with a two-week nomination phase. That initial phase garnered a near-record number of nominations, which were then tallied and used to name finalists across each award category.