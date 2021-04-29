Voting Tuesday in Greene County? See if your polling location has changed

Fairborn schools are asking residents to make an existing property tax permanent and convert it to a substitute levy. The 7-mill levy would continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $214 per year, and bring in $5 million annually for day-to-day operating costs — about 10% of the district’s general fund budget.

Like renewals, substitute levies don’t increase current residents’ taxes when they are approved. Over time, they can produce more revenue for the school district, by applying the existing tax rate to any new construction.

Beavercreek voters will decide whether to renew an 8.7-mill levy that generates almost one-fifth of the school district’s operating budget.

Last year, Beavercreek put this same expiring levy on the ballot twice, but those times they were trying to convert it to a substitute levy and make it permanent. Voters said no both times, by margins of 52-48 and 53-47. This year, it will be a pure renewal levy (no change in style or tax rate), and will only be for five years. If the levy is rejected, the district will make $8.5 million cuts this summer.

Xenia’s 1.3-mill school facilities property tax is a simple five-year renewal. But the main story is the 37-year, $36.2 million bond request, which would pay for the replacement of the 1960s-era Warner Middle School. That would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an estimated $80.50 per year. It’s similar to the request Xenia voters narrowly rejected in November, 51% to 49%.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools is asking for a seven-year, 4.9-mill levy, which would raise $3.22 million a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $171.50 annually. Voters have rejected levies to increase the district’s funding three times in the past two years. The district has made some staffing, busing and program cuts, causing its expenses to stay flat from 2019 to 2020 to 2021.

Beavercreek and Beavercreek Twp. have renewal road levies on the ballot.

The city of Beavercreek is asking residents to renew a streets levy that represents approximately 76% of the street levy fund revenue and is the primary funding source for 37 full-time employees. The 3.4 mill levy generates about $4.64 million every year.

The renewal levy in Beavercreek Twp. is 1.5 mills. This levy would generate about $468,000 per year, which would go into the township’s road and bridge fund.