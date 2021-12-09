Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and same day PCR testing offered at Gem City Market

All three vaccines-Pfizer, Moderna and J&J are available. COVID-19 PCR testing will be available at the clinic on a no appointment basis. The COVID-19 PCR testing will be available as same day and 24-hour result testing options.

The clinic will be open on: Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gem City Market, 324 Salem Ave.