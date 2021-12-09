dayton-daily-news logo
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and same day PCR testing offered at Gem City Market

Attest BioSciences of North Hampton, Ohio has partnered with the Gem City Market grocery store wellness program in Dayton to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and PCR testing.
Attest BioSciences of North Hampton, Ohio has partnered with the Gem City Market grocery store wellness program in Dayton to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and PCR testing.

Attest BioSciences of North Hampton, Ohio has partnered with the Gem City Market grocery store wellness program in Dayton to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and PCR testing.

All three vaccines-Pfizer, Moderna and J&J are available. COVID-19 PCR testing will be available at the clinic on a no appointment basis. The COVID-19 PCR testing will be available as same day and 24-hour result testing options.

The clinic will be open on: Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gem City Market, 324 Salem Ave.

