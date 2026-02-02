Walnut the Hedgehog says an early spring is on the way for the area

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

(Fun fact: National Hedgehog Day is a Roman tradition preceding the modern Groundhog Day.)

In a Facebook post, the museum uploaded a live video of Walnut on a green table predicting an early spring for 2026 as the hedgehog did not see her shadow.

The hedgehog has been making predictions since 2023, according to the Countdown to Ground Hog’s Day website.

“If Walnut sees her shadow during her annual appearance, there will be a long winter,” the website said. “If Walnut does not see her shadow, there will be an early spring.”

In 2023, Walnut predicted a long winter.

In 2024, Walnut predicted an early spring.

In 2025, Walnut predicted a long winter. And now in 2026, Walnut predicted an early spring.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is located at 2600 DeWeese Parkway in Dayton.