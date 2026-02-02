Breaking: MORE SNOW: Multiple rounds of snow expected this week

Walnut the Hedgehog says an early spring is on the way for the area

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, located at 2600 DeWeese Pkwy. in Dayton, hosted its annual Hedgehog Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. National Hedgehog Day is a Roman tradition preceding the modern “Groundhog Day.” Walnut the Hedgehog did see her shadow after she peeked out of her cozy burrow. According to tradition, that means we can expect six more weeks of winter. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

X

Walnut the Hedgehog at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery has declared an early spring and not six more weeks of winter.

At the museum, the hedgehog in honor of Hedgehog Day, has the grand say as a nod to the annual Groundhog Day that is widely celebrated.

Walnut the Hedgehog enjoys being the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery's winter weather prognosticator. CONTRIBUTED

(Fun fact: National Hedgehog Day is a Roman tradition preceding the modern Groundhog Day.)

In a Facebook post, the museum uploaded a live video of Walnut on a green table predicting an early spring for 2026 as the hedgehog did not see her shadow.

The hedgehog has been making predictions since 2023, according to the Countdown to Ground Hog’s Day website.

“If Walnut sees her shadow during her annual appearance, there will be a long winter,” the website said. “If Walnut does not see her shadow, there will be an early spring.”

In 2023, Walnut predicted a long winter.

In 2024, Walnut predicted an early spring.

In 2025, Walnut predicted a long winter. And now in 2026, Walnut predicted an early spring.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is located at 2600 DeWeese Parkway in Dayton.

