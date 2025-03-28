Want to use Dayton library branch? New policy requires appointments during certain hours

And only 30 people are allowed in at a time.

The library’s release says, "Thirty patron appointments will be available each day. Appointments to visit the Branch can only be made online (same-day walk-in appointments will not be accommodated). Appointments are available for all ages and may be made in one of three ways: Visit DML’s online appointment system, visit the Branch during other open hours, or call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665."

Patrons can make appointments on the library’s website.

“While the Southeast Branch has been closed between 2:30-4 pm, Monday-Friday, this new policy will allow for consistent access while managing the volume of patron visits. Appointment times can be used to access the Library’s services, such as computer use, browsing the Library’s collections, checking out materials, obtaining staff assistance, etc.,” the library’s statement said.

The library was closed during those hours after several fights at the library involving juveniles caused safety issues.