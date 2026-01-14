WARN notice: Employer to lay off 50+ at Wright-Patt

Loss of jobs follows loss of F-16 avionics contract
An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 114th Fighter Wing prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing over the Midwest on October 31, 2025. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk).

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 114th Fighter Wing prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing over the Midwest on October 31, 2025. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk).
Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

Sumaria Systems LLC will lay off some 57 employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the company has notified the state.

The Peabody, Mass.-based company attributed the layoffs to the loss of an F-16 “A & AS” (advanced avionics systems) contract in a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

At Hill Air Force Base in Utah, another 59 employees will be laid off, the company also said.

A message seeking comment was sent to the company Wednesday. The company has a local office at 3164 Presidential Drive in Fairborn.

A woman who answered the phone at the local office said no one was available to comment on the situation.

Sumaria Systems says it delivers engineering, technical and IT services to the Department of Defense and other national security customers.

In Other News
1
Attorney for lawyer accused of stalking Oakwood teen, voyeurism: ‘His...
2
Accumulating snow possible today, chance for snow returns this weekend
3
Moving out: More people leaving Ohio than coming in
4
Opinion: Springfield doesn’t want a repeat of violence, rage
5
Eliminating property tax would be ‘disastrous’ for communities, local...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.