WARN notice: Employer to lay off 50+ at Wright-Patt

Sumaria Systems LLC will lay off some 57 employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the company has notified the state.
The Peabody, Mass.-based company attributed the layoffs to the loss of an F-16 “A & AS” (advanced avionics systems) contract in a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
At Hill Air Force Base in Utah, another 59 employees will be laid off, the company also said.
A message seeking comment was sent to the company Wednesday. The company has a local office at 3164 Presidential Drive in Fairborn.
A woman who answered the phone at the local office said no one was available to comment on the situation.
Sumaria Systems says it delivers engineering, technical and IT services to the Department of Defense and other national security customers.
