Warrant issued for man charged in Harrison Twp. gas station shooting

A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a Marathon gas station in Harrison Twp. earlier this month.
David Green-Tooson, 19, was charged with six counts of felonious assault, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
He is accused of shooting a man in the leg and also firing at a car with four people inside on May 4 at the Marathon on North Main Street, according to a court affidavit.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found evidence of the shooting, but no suspect or victim.
Shortly after, they responded to Kettering Health Dayton, previously Grandview Medical Center, where a man reported he was shot at the Marathon.
The man was shot in the leg and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.
Charges were filed against Green-Tooson earlier this week, according to court records. We will update this story as more information is available.