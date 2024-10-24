Warren County ag group ending harness racing, evicting horses

The Warren County Agricultural Society is ending harness racing and evicting a reported 300-plus horses that call the group’s fairgrounds site in Lebanon. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

1 hour ago
The Warren County Agricultural Society is ending harness racing at the Warren County Fairgrounds and evicting a reported 300-plus horses that call the group’s fairgrounds home.

The ag society’s board of directors decided this week to remove “all harness racing renters and their respective sublettering(s)” at its fairgrounds property, according to a notice by the group.

On Monday, a “difficult decision was made to discontinue harness racing at the WCAS facility and barns due to the overwhelming financial burden it caused,” the organization said in the notice emailed and posted on its property.

The society’s notice stated “all harness racing renters and their respective subletters must vacate the WCAS fairgrounds property and remove all of their property from the fairgrounds” effective Dec. 1.

A message left with the organization was not immediately returned.

“Rent will continue to be charged through” Nov. 30 “for usage by customers who remain on the property,” the posting states. “For questions, on your remaining balance with WCAS, please visit the office.

The society noted that “any and all property which harness racing renters or their subletters leave at the WCAS fairgrounds property on and after” Dec. 1 “will be considered abandoned by the owner(s) and subject to disposal by the WCAS.”

The county’s 4-H program said the society’s action “to close the harness racing horse barns and racetrack on the fairgrounds does not affect” its activities for the 2025 fair, according to a Facebook posting.

“The 175th Warren County Fair will be held” next July at the fairgrounds in Lebanon. “We look forward to another great 4-H year in 2025.”

Lebanon Raceway was located at the Warren County Fairgrounds from 1948 until 2012 when it was sold to a joint venture of Churchill Downs Inc. and Delaware North Companies from the Nixon and Carlo families for $60 million after the state of Ohio approved video slot machines at racetracks. The license for horseracing was transferred to Miami Valley Racino in Monroe, where horse racing is held.

