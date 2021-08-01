Warren County approves placing senior services renewal levy on November ballot

If approved in November, the levy will not increase taxes for property owners.

Burke said local tax dollars cover approximately 88% of the program.

She said state and federal funding sources have not kept up with demand or inflation. Burke said Medicaid programs exclude many who need care because of strict financial eligibility requirements. Because of that, local communities have had to fill gaps in funding through tax levies.

Among the services available through the Elderly Services Program include: Adult day services; Care management; Consumer-directed care; Electronic monitoring systems - Lifeline and medication dispensers/alerts; Environmental Services - pest control and major waste removal; Home-delivered meals; Medical equipment; Transportation; Home Care Assistance: housekeeping; personal care; errands; caregiver respite; Minor home safety modifications and repairs; and Transitional Care when leaving a hospital or nursing facility (FastTrack Home).

ELIGIBILITY FOR SERVICES

Eligibility for the Elderly Services Program starts with a quick phone screening and must be confirmed with an in-home assessment.

60 years or older.

Resident of Warren County.

Need hands-on help with 2 or more everyday activities such as bathing, cooking and housekeeping.

Unable to receive services from another source.

Individuals contribute to the cost of their care if they have the means to do so.

The exceptions to the eligibility rules are for Adult Day Care and Adult Day Care Transportation are available at any age for an individual with an Alzheimer’s or related dementia diagnosis.

For more information, call 513-695-2271 or visit their website at www.wccsi.org.