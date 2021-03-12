X

Warren County deputies investigating bank robbery

Warren County Sheriff's deputies are looking for this person who allegedly robbed the First Financial Bank branch on Landen Drive in Deerfield Twp. on Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-695-1280.
Credit: Warren County Sheriff's Office

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify two suspects involved in a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Deerfield Twp.

Deputies said the First Financial Bank branch at 8601 Landen Drive was robbed at 3:30 p.m. The suspect who entered the bank was identified as a man in his late 20s with a thin build last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with the hood over his head, white gym shoes, baseball cap and a light blue medical-style mask. The suspect entered the bank and provided the teller with a note demanding cash, deputies said.

This a surveillance camera photo of the vehicle that a bank robbery suspect got into after robbing the First Financial Bank on Landen Drive in Deerfield Twp. Thursday. Contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-695-1280 if you recognize this vehicle. CONTRIBUTED/WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran to the Landen Square Kroger parking lot and got into the passenger side of a silver, late model Volkswagen Jetta. The car, occupied by two males, fled the parking lot.

Anyone with information or can identify the robbery suspects to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280.

