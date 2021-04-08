Warren County man accused of shooting at deputy enters not guilty pleas

A doorbell camera captured the split-second actions of Vaught after Runion allegedly fired his weapon at her.

Lance C. Runion

The video appears to show that Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch.

Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three backup officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion.

Runion was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he recovered from his gunshot wounds. He was booked into jail March 6 after being released from the hospital.

Vaught was not injured and returned to full duty, according to the sheriff’s office.