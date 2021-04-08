Warren County man accused of shooting at deputy enters not guilty pleas

A Deerfield Twp. man accused of shooting at a Warren County sheriff’s deputy entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Lance C. Runion, 56, of Hunt Club Drive, was indicted by a county grand jury earlier this week for attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault, all first-degree felony charges. Two firearm specifications of seven and three years each were attached to each of the charges.
His bond was continued at $1 million cash, surety or property, according to the Warren County Clerk of Courts office and he remains held in the Warren County Jail.
Runion is accused of shooting at Deputy Sara Vaught on Feb. 15 as she was making a welfare check on him at the request of his family. He was wounded several times as Vaught returned fire on his front porch.
A doorbell camera captured the split-second actions of Vaught after Runion allegedly fired his weapon at her.
The video appears to show that Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch.
Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three backup officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion.
Runion was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he recovered from his gunshot wounds. He was booked into jail March 6 after being released from the hospital.
Vaught was not injured and returned to full duty, according to the sheriff’s office.