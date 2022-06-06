dayton-daily-news logo
X

Warren County man indicted on rape, sexual abuse charges

Alexander M. Jackson

Combined ShapeCaption
Alexander M. Jackson

Local News
By
52 minutes ago

A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Lebanon man on sexual assault charges from an incident last November.

Steve Knippen, first assistant prosecutor, said the indictment, which was made public on Monday, alleges that Alexander M. Jackson, 26, engaged in sexual conduct with another while the victim was asleep at a Lebanon home.

The grand jury charged him with rape, a first-degree felony, and with sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

ExploreGrid operator says it’s ready for electricity demands this summer

Knippen said the victim was impaired at a Nov. 18 party and was not friends nor was she dating Jackson at the time of the incident.

Jackson was arrested Sunday and is being housed in the Warren County Jail without bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Zoo named best zoo in the US in poll
2
ODNR purchases part of Woodland Trails camp from Boy Scouts
3
Dayton-area suburbs explore energy options as rates rise in ‘volatile’...
4
Thousands lose power as strong storms roll through
5
Miami Twp. manufacturer wins JobsOhio grant in $4.7 million project

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top