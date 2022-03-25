Warren County Republican candidate says he’s withdrawing from primary

The challenger in the Republican primary for Warren County Auditor says he is withdrawing from the race.
Mike Gilkey of Deerfield Twp. on Friday told the Dayton Daily News via email about his decision.
Gilkey wrote, “I have decided to withdraw from the race. Basically, after seeing what has happened with the auditor in Butler County, I think there is too much liability involved for what I am interested in. I want to avoid that kind of risk.”
A message for additional comment was left for Gilkey.
He was referring to the legal issues and criminal indictment of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. Reynolds was recently permitted by the state to remain in office while the court proceedings continue.
Brian Sleeth, Warren County Board of Elections director, had not been contacted about Gilkey’s decision as of Friday morning. Sleeth said the deadline to officially withdraw from the election passed weeks ago and Gilkey’s name will remain on the May 3 GOP primary ballot for county auditor.
He said Gilkey will have to submit his withdrawal in writing to the Board of Elections to make it official.
Gilkey was challenging incumbent county Auditor Matt Nolan for the nomination for the office in the November general election.
Gilkey is the owner of the Gilkey Window Company.
Other than races for state representative and various committee seats, Warren County Republicans will have one contested office to determine if incumbent County Commissioner Tom Grossmann or former Lebanon mayor Amy Brewer will be nominated as the GOP standard bearer in the November general election.
