Warren County Republican candidate says he’s withdrawing from primary

Brian Sleeth, Warren County Board of Elections director, had not been contacted about Gilkey’s decision as of Friday morning. Sleeth said the deadline to officially withdraw from the election passed weeks ago and Gilkey’s name will remain on the May 3 GOP primary ballot for county auditor.

He said Gilkey will have to submit his withdrawal in writing to the Board of Elections to make it official.

Gilkey was challenging incumbent county Auditor Matt Nolan for the nomination for the office in the November general election.

Gilkey is the owner of the Gilkey Window Company.

Other than races for state representative and various committee seats, Warren County Republicans will have one contested office to determine if incumbent County Commissioner Tom Grossmann or former Lebanon mayor Amy Brewer will be nominated as the GOP standard bearer in the November general election.