Warren County road to be closed for six weeks for wall work

WAYNE TWP. — Lower Springboro Road, between Township Line and Cincinnati-Columbus roads in Wayne Twp., will be closed starting Oct. 18 for six weeks, weather permitting.
The closure is for the construction of a drilled pier wall to stabilize the roadway which will be completed by W.E. Smith Construction, Inc. This project is funded by the Warren County Engineer’s Office. The bid price for the project is $87,777, according to the engineer’s office.
The detour for the closure will utilize Township Line Road, Pekin Road, and Cincinnati-Columbus Road.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.
