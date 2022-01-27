Warren County woman believed to have died from hypothermia

Chief Coroner’s Investigator Mike DeBorde said the body of Waultraut Lafferty, 80, was taken to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. He said there were no significant injuries found, and hypothermia is being considered pending completion of further testing.

Middletown police were called to the high school on Ohio 122 about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday after school staff and teachers arriving for the day found the body in a grassy area on the southwest side of the building.