Warren County woman believed to have died from hypothermia

The preliminary cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found before school started Wednesday at Bishop Fenwick High School is believed to be from hypothermia, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office. ED RICHTER/STAFF Bishop Fenwick High School was on a “soft lockdown” this morning, meaning classes were conducted but no one was allowed to enter or leave the school, officials said. ED RICHTER/STAFF

The preliminary cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found before school started Wednesday at Bishop Fenwick High School is believed to be from hypothermia, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office. ED RICHTER/STAFF Bishop Fenwick High School was on a “soft lockdown” this morning, meaning classes were conducted but no one was allowed to enter or leave the school, officials said. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Staff Writer
25 minutes ago
Elderly woman’s body found outside Fenwick High School, near her home

The Warren County Coroner’s Office said the preliminary cause of death of a woman found outside of Bishop Fenwick High School on Wednesday morning was hypothermia.

Chief Coroner’s Investigator Mike DeBorde said the body of Waultraut Lafferty, 80, was taken to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. He said there were no significant injuries found, and hypothermia is being considered pending completion of further testing.

Middletown police were called to the high school on Ohio 122 about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday after school staff and teachers arriving for the day found the body in a grassy area on the southwest side of the building.

Police said the woman was not dressed for the weather, as she was found in night clothes and socks and was not wearing shoes when she was discovered. The woman lived about a half-mile from the high school.

Police Chief David Birk said it is believed the woman, who lived alone on Fisher Road in Franklin Twp., may have wandered off about 2 a.m. Family members of the woman found the door to her residence open when they checked on her Wednesday and contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Birk said the family had checked on her on Tuesday.

Temperatures were dangerously cold Wednesday morning in Middletown, going as low as 2 degrees in the city. Wind-chill values were as low as minus-10 overnight, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind-chill advisory for some parts of the Miami Valley.

