Washington-Centerville library keeps national group’s top rating

The Woodbourne branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library reopened in 2018 after a two-year renovation and expansion.
The Woodbourne branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library reopened in 2018 after a two-year renovation and expansion. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
20 minutes ago

The Washington-Centerville Public Library has maintained a top rating from a national organization.

The system that oversees the Centerville and Woodbourne libraries has been honored as a 5-Star operation for the fifth straight year by the Library Journal, officials said.

The 2021 scores and ratings are based on two-year data from industry services and survey, as well as interviews with library directors on impacts the coronavirus pandemic has had since those numbers were collected, according to the Library Journal.

The Storytime sculpture at the Far Hills Avenue Woodbourne branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library was part of a $5 million renovation and expansion.

The Storytime sculpture at the Far Hills Avenue Woodbourne branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library was part of a $5 million renovation and expansion. CONTRIBUTED
The Storytime sculpture at the Far Hills Avenue Woodbourne branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library was part of a $5 million renovation and expansion. CONTRIBUTED

“This rating is a testament to the library’s commitment to consistently provide high quality collections, programs and services to our users,” Washington-Centerville Director Liz Fultz said in a statement, calling it a “whole community” honor.

Performance was measured in the areas of physical and digital circulation, library visits, program attendance, public internet use, WiFi sessions and use of online content like research databases, local officials said.

Eighty-five sites in the U.S. were awarded the 5-star designation, officials said. Ohio had 25 others, second only to New York’s 34 among states, Library Journal records show.

The Record sculpture is part of the West Spring Valley Road Centerville branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library.

The Record sculpture is part of the West Spring Valley Road Centerville branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library. CONTRIBUTED
The Record sculpture is part of the West Spring Valley Road Centerville branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library. CONTRIBUTED

Since 2009, Washington-Centerville has earned the top rating nine times, local officials said.

The library system was also bolstered last month as more than 73% voters approved a 3-mill continuous renewal levy to support current operating expenses and generate about $5 million in revenue annually.

The owner of a Centerville/Washington Twp. home assessed at $100,000 pays about $75 annually for the library’s levy, officials said.

A $5 million renovation and expansion at the Woodbourne branch was completed three years ago, increasing by about 50% the space at the 21,000 square foot Far Hills Avenue site.

The expansion included larger reading sections for children and teens, seven new conference rooms and wireless internet access.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

