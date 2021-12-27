Washington-Centerville library keeps national group’s top rating

Performance was measured in the areas of physical and digital circulation, library visits, program attendance, public internet use, WiFi sessions and use of online content like research databases, local officials said.

Eighty-five sites in the U.S. were awarded the 5-star designation, officials said. Ohio had 25 others, second only to New York’s 34 among states, Library Journal records show.

Caption The Record sculpture is part of the West Spring Valley Road Centerville branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption The Record sculpture is part of the West Spring Valley Road Centerville branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Since 2009, Washington-Centerville has earned the top rating nine times, local officials said.

The library system was also bolstered last month as more than 73% voters approved a 3-mill continuous renewal levy to support current operating expenses and generate about $5 million in revenue annually.

The owner of a Centerville/Washington Twp. home assessed at $100,000 pays about $75 annually for the library’s levy, officials said.

A $5 million renovation and expansion at the Woodbourne branch was completed three years ago, increasing by about 50% the space at the 21,000 square foot Far Hills Avenue site.

The expansion included larger reading sections for children and teens, seven new conference rooms and wireless internet access.