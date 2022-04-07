Washington-Centerville Public Library to host Fixit Clinic

Bring your broken gadgets to the Washington-Centerville Public Library April 23 for a do-it-together repair clinic.
The Fixit Clinic will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Woodbourne Library at 6060 Far Hills Ave.
Fixit Clinic is a repair event where people can bring their materials that no longer work or function such as electronics, bicycles, toys, appliances and more to the library, according to a press release from the Washington-Centerville Public Library.
The items will be assessed, dissembled and possibly repaired, according to the release. Tools, workspace and guidance will be provided but people are asked to bring their own specialty or product-specific tools if needed, the release said.
People are asked to stay for the duration of the evaluation time and to partake in hands-on disassembly and repair.
Anything brought in to be assessed should be an item or object the person can carry.
For more information, visit their website.
