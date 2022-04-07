Washington-Centerville Public Library to host Fixit Clinic

The Fixit Clinic will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Woodbourne Library at 6060 Far Hills Ave.

Fixit Clinic is a repair event where people can bring their materials that no longer work or function such as electronics, bicycles, toys, appliances and more to the library, according to a press release from the Washington-Centerville Public Library.