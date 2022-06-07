Washington Twp. hires new public works director

Franck, who started in the role June 1, previously served as the director of community services for West Chester Twp. in Butler County since 2011. In that capacity he oversaw West Chester’s road system, including paving and maintenance, construction projects, parks and township facilities, vehicle maintenance, and township cemeteries. West Chester is Ohio’s largest township.

“Tim has spent many years managing all aspects of a public works department and has acquired a well-rounded set of skills that can be applied anywhere,” Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle said in a release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge on daily operations, long range planning, and strategic partnerships and we are excited to have him on board.”