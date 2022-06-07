Washington Twp. hires new public works director

Tim Franck is the new director for the Washington Twp. Public Works Department, succeeding Mike Wanamaker, who retired in May.
Franck, who started in the role June 1, previously served as the director of community services for West Chester Twp. in Butler County since 2011. In that capacity he oversaw West Chester’s road system, including paving and maintenance, construction projects, parks and township facilities, vehicle maintenance, and township cemeteries. West Chester is Ohio’s largest township.
“Tim has spent many years managing all aspects of a public works department and has acquired a well-rounded set of skills that can be applied anywhere,” Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle said in a release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge on daily operations, long range planning, and strategic partnerships and we are excited to have him on board.”
Franck earned a master’s degree in urban administration from Wright State University.
In his role as Washington Twp. public works director, Franck will oversee the construction, improvement, and maintenance of the township’s roads, including sidewalks, traffic signs, traffic signals, curbs, gutters and the storm sewer system within the public right-of-way.
Additionally, he will oversee operations of leaf pickup and snow removal, maintain the township’s six cemeteries and assist in implementing the township’s streetscape program.
Franck’s annual salary will be $120,000, according to the city.
