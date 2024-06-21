Washington Twp. man accused of sexual conduct with girl, 15, is indicted

A Washington Twp. man indicted Friday is accused of sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl in the back seat of his pickup truck and sending her inappropriate texts.

Christopher Todd Scholp, 52, was issued a summons to appear for his July 9 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition.

Scholp met with the girl during the early morning hours of Dec. 27 or 28, 2023, near the Washington Trace Clubhouse and allegedly engaged in sexual conduct in the back seat of his Ford F-150, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

While the two were in the back of the pickup, the girl told police that two of Scholp’s immediate family members discovered them. The family members later confirmed that information to police, the affidavit stated.

Scholp reportedly admitted some of the sexual conduct with the 15-year-old to police, court documents read.

ExploreBeavercreek man indicted on dozens of child sexual abuse material charges

An investigation began after the girl’s parents reported to police in June they discovered inappropriate text messages, allegedly between Scholp and their daughter, according to the affidavit.

Scholp is free on $125,000 bail, with the condition that he have no contact with the girl and her family, court records show.

