Washington Twp. man killed in Bellbrook motorcycle crash last week

Howard Brent Mayfield, 74, was riding a 1947 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on North Main Street when the motorcycle hit a deer near Big Tree Road, according to a crash report filed by the Bellbrook Police Department.

The motorcycle rolled onto its left side, throwing Mayfield from the bike. Mayfield reportedly slid into a ditch on the side of the road.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

An obituary for Mayfield described him as a man who loved Jesus and his family and enjoyed building motorcycles. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter, as well grandkids and great-grandkids.