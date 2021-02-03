Washington Twp. massage parlor manager indicted for promoting prostitution

The most recent complaint was made Aug. 28 by an employee of the business in the strip mall space adjacent to the massage parlor. The complaint noted that the Gypsophila Asia Spa storefront had a heavy tint and that the spa had male-only clients who would arrive late into the evening. Business hours were posted on the spa’s website as 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Washington Twp. officials said there was not a zoning certificate, and there was no business permit either, according to court documents.

During an undercover operation, Fu allegedly initiated a sex act on a confidential informant during a massage in exchange for a $40 tip.

Investigators said that Fu was the manager of the business.

Fu is awaiting trial on two prostitution-related cases pending in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The first was filed in August 2019 and the second in March 2020, records show. She has a final pretrial conference scheduled for March 29 before her trial for several counts of promoting prostitution as well as money laundering prohibitions; grand theft; tampering with records; workers’ compensation fraud; practice of medicine and surgery without a certificate; and possession of criminal tools.