Washington Twp. Trustees reject rezoning, development plans for proposed housing project

The trustees said the development request did not align with the surrounding investment with lot size and setting, according to Mike Thonnerieux, Washington Twp. administrator.

The previous plans for the Rookhaven community project said it would sit off Clyo Road on the southside of the property, while a smaller part of the community would sit off Spring Valley Pike on the northeast corner of the property.

Homes would have been an average of 3,391 square feet, according to a Rezoning and/or Planned Development District Application submitted Jan. 23 by Brent Wilkens, M/I Homes’ land acquisition manager.

The development is planned to include more than 46 acres of open space, which represents 53.5% of the total site area, according to the application.

The trustees said the applicant should consider larger, estate-sized lots instead of the proposed small lot cluster development.

It’s unknown how the applicant will proceed, but M/I Homes may revisit the proposal with adjustment and re-apply or potentially appeal the decision, Thonnerieux said.

Founded in 1976, M/I Homes started as a family business and grew to include divisions in 17 markets, including Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Fort Myers/Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, San Antonio, Sarasota, and Tampa.