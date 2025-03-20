Washington Twp. to launch second phase of Gateway Plaza project at Countryside Park

The plaza will feature an interactive spray fountain, restrooms and outdoor performance pavilion among many other amenities to enhance both existing recreation programs such as summer day camps and fitness classes as well as hosting community events such as the Cruise-In and Woodland Lights, Thonnerieux said.

This phase of the project will also make upgrades to the park’s existing A-Frame shelter to continue to take care of what the township has there, he said.

“The township believes that the RecPlex is a space that provides opportunities for people to connect with their neighbors and creates a space for social interaction to occur,” Thonnerieux told Dayton Daily News.

“We’re excited to provide some more opportunities for our residents to continue to make those connections and we want to provide an improved space for future activities to happen. We also think that this enhances events that we already host at this location including the Cruise in to the Ice Cream Social and Woodland Lights.”

Trustees voted unanimously Monday to go out to bid on this phase of the project, which is estimated to cost $2.6 million.

“We hope to begin construction beginning early summer with substantial completion by the end of the year,” Thonnerieux said.

The first phase of the project was the revitalization of Heron and Turtle Ponds and the installation of a new shelter and kayak launch at Bass Lake. Those projects, which were completed in late 2024, were funded in part by a combination of grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), Clean Ohio Fund, the Centerville-Washington Foundation and the Noon Optimist Club of Centerville.

An accessible fishing pier will be installed this spring.

The revitalization effort for both ponds dredged them, installed control measures to limit future siltation and stabilized the banks to curb erosion following decades of uncontrolled storm water runoff that had created extensive siltation and bank erosion.