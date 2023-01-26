Washington Twp. using full $3.4M ARPA funds toward its parks and recreation department

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a Dayton Daily News series tracking how dozens of our area’s largest governments are spending hundreds of millions of dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Visit our “Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going” special section on our website to see summaries from other communities.
Kate Trangenstein, communications manager for Washington Twp., said the entire $3.4 million the township received in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds went toward the parks and recreation department to “help account for the significant revenue loss that occurred as a result of the pandemic closure.”
Trangenstein said the township’s recreation department experienced “significant revenue loss” over the course of the pandemic.
“By using the ARPA funds to help replace that revenue loss, we are ensuring that the recreation department can continue meeting its mission of serving the community and providing high-quality programming,” Trangenstein said.
Washington Twp. provides recreation services for all township residents, including Centerville.
Township trustees this month voted to put a 1.5-mill levy on the May 2 ballot to support recreation services, replacing a 1-mill levy expiring this year.
“The recreation department has always been an excellent steward of taxpayer money, and we believe this levy will allow the township to continue investing in events and programs that benefit the entire community,” trustee President Dale Berry said in a release.
“Additionally, maintaining competitive wages is critical to ensuring that we continue investing in our most valuable resource: the recreation staff who run our summer camp program, teach aquatic lessons, manage senior enrichment activities, and more.”