WATCH: A look inside Dayton’s Second Street Market and the people who make it thrive

On frosty Fridays, Daytonians often dip into Second Street Market to grab a bite to eat or finish a little holiday shopping.
But for the many small business owners who work out of the Five Rivers MetroParks location, their space in the market is all about community connection.
A crew of Dayton Daily News reporters stopped into the market to catch up with local entrepreneurs within and learn how their Second Street hustles allow them to share their passions with their community.
“We’re not just selling food,” said Mrs. Ernestine, whose family has been baking for generations. “It’s actually history and tradition and love, a sense of belonging, you know? A place to be.”
