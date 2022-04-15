WATCH: After 171 days in shelter, dog receives impromptu massage

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, on April 14 shared a video of impromptu mini massage for Lollie the pit bull mix.
According to the humane society in a release, April 14 marks 171 days that Lollie has been in the shelter.
“She is absolutely the sweetest and most lovable dog we have and she adores people. Recently, our staff couldn’t resist giving her a few cuddles and that turned into a mini massage and spa day for our Lollie,” the release said, adding, “She is the epitome of relaxation!”
Anyone interested in adopting Lollie or any of the other animals in the shelter can submit an application on the humane society’s website.
In Other News
1
Longtime Miami Twp., West Carrollton police officer remembered as ‘one...
2
Dayton Fire appoints Mike Rice to Deputy Director and Chief
3
JUST IN: Miami County votes against annexation of 260 acres to Huber...
4
100-year-old barn burns at Siebenthaler’s Garden Center in Beavercreek...
5
Agriculture research in water reclamation done at Central State praised
About the Author