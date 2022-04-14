The Pizza Bandit announces plans to break ground on new kitchen

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the food truck began offering delivery and carryout options and started selling out on Fridays and Saturdays, according to the campaign.

“So, we did what we do and wrote up a plan to build a much bigger kitchen inside the Yellow Cab Tavern that will be able to produce many more unique specialty pies for you to enjoy,” the campaign read.

The food truck already has most of the equipment and mechanical aspects needed, including the ovens and hoods, according to the Facebook post.

“We’re going to start testing new menu items on a weekly basis as public offerings and once we get closer to the finish line, we’ll start scheduling all of those long awaited kitchen table experiences!” the post read.

The Pizza Bandit did not announce a timeline for kitchen’s construction.

We’ve reached out to The Pizza Bandit for more information and will update this story as more information is available.