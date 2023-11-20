Watch: 900 boxes of cereal in domino chain topple at Brookville Schools

Brookville Schools set of a cereal box domino chain Monday afternoon to the shouts and cheers of students in the district’s old Westbrook Gym at the board office.

Elementary students collected breakfast items, including 900 boxes of cereal, to be donated to local food pantries.

The cereal boxes were formed into a massive domino chain for all to watch before they were packed up to go to the FISH food pantry of Brookville.

Districtwide, students collected more than 6,000 items for the pantry.