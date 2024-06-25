WATCH: Dash cam footage shows Huber Heights police chase

He was booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center for assault, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Cruze that had its lights off and was struggling to stay in its lane, according to police. Dash camera footage showed the car veering to the left before cutting back over to the right side of the road.

Police initiated a traffic stop, believing the driver may be intoxicated.

Once the officer turned on the cruiser’s overhead lights the Chevrolet accelerated and failed to stop at a stop sign.

Police conducted multiple PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuvers during the chase, but the Chevrolet managed to continue fleeing.

At one point the car drove over a curb and onto a sidewalk after turning.

During one of the PIT maneuvers video footage showed the Chevrolet spin around before coming to a brief stop facing the cruiser. The Chevrolet and cruiser then collided head on.

The driver was able to continue fleeing in the car and eventually drove onto a lawn near apartments in the Bufort Boulevard and Fisher Drive area. The driver got out of the car and went into the apartment complex, according to police.

Officers later found the driver in the area and took him into custody.