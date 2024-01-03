WATCH: Dayton officer catches chicken on the run

A Dayton police officer on New Year’s Day caught an unlikely suspect in the city involved in “fowl” play.
Officer Jordan Fader apprehended the chicken after a short pursuit on Virginia Avenue, the department posted on social media.
The chicken reportedly chased people, including a young girl before police were called.
The chicken did not obey the officer’s command to “come here,” but slowed down enough for capture. With the aid of a resident, Fader placed the chicken in back of his cruiser.
Police dubbed the chicken “Virginia” and said on social media that the chicken was not harmed.
Dayton allows backyard chickens, but only hens.
In Other News
1
Fairborn promotes longtime administrator to city manager
2
Ohio city shocked to see Confederate flag with ‘Welcome to Harrison’...
3
Dayton Schools: Police will be involved earlier when parents threaten...
4
Fairfield Commons mall compromises with mall walker group on opening...
5
Award-winning Kettering Fairmont Spanish teacher dies at 54
About the Author