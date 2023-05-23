WATCH: Footage released in deadly shooting at DMAX in Moraine

Crews found two men injured inside DMAX. Jeffrey James Allen III, 28, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two other people had injuries unrelated to the shooting.

During a press conference Friday, Parish said the shooting appeared to be the result of a feud involving the shooter and Allen over a woman.

“We’ve been able to confirm that both the suspect and Mr. Allen were apparently involved in a domestic-related feud over a female who was also an employee of the facility,” he said. “During the altercation between the two males last night, the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun and shot and killed Mr. Allen.”

The woman, who was also at DMAX Thursday, was not injured.

Parish said the suspect fired at least a dozen rounds and all appeared to be toward Allen.

The other man who was injured is not believed to be involved in the feud.

DMAX suspended operations in Moraine Friday, but resumed production Monday.

“DMAX-Moraine has resumed full production operations effective Monday, May 22, 2023,” DMAX said in a statement. “All employees and support departments should report to their regularly scheduled shifts.”