WATCH LIVE: Mental Health Matters community conversation hosted by the Dayton Daily News

In response to the growing and urgent conversation around the state of mental health issues and treatment challenges in our region, the Dayton Daily News is holding a special event “Mental Health Matters: A Community Conversation” this evening at Wright State University.
The event is opening with a keynote address from Scott McGohan, a passionate mental health advocate and community business leader.
Panelists for the Community Conversation include:
• Crystal Allen – CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Dayton
• Tristyn Ball, Ph.D. – Director of Prevention and Early Intervention, Montgomery County ADAMHS (Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services) Board
• Kelly Blankenship, DO – Associate Chief Medical Officer of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, Dayton Children’s Hospital
• Barbara Marsh, Ph.D. – Director, Counseling and Wellness Services, Wright State University
• Greta Mayer, Ph.D. – CEO, Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties
MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS
Mental health issues affect all segments of our community, in slightly different ways. Our in-depth reporting focus this year is centered on children through our Mental Health Matters: Kids in Crisis series. With this project, we'll address the larger community in crisis by investigating how mental health issues impact higher education, the workforce and seniors.
- » Kids in Crisis: More of Ohio’s youth are struggling with mental health problems
- » ‘Everything got very muted’; Battling the stigma attached to mental health
- » Letter from the editor: Mental health is a community challenge we must solve together
- » Full project coverage