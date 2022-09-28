WATCH LIVE: What you need to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

Hurricane Ian continues to approach Florida and is nearing landfall Wednesday morning. Tops winds have climbed to 155 mph, making it just shy of Category 5 — the most dangerous one, according to the Associated Press.
Catastrophic winds and storm surges of 12 to 16 feet above ground level are expected along Florida’s southwest coastline, from Englewood to Bonita Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rainfall will take place across the Florida peninsula through Thursday and reach the southeast U.S. later this week and weekend.
Get the latest updates from the Associated Press through the day.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state earlier this week and President Joe Biden directed federal agencies to pull all available resources in the region to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian and to support response and recovery efforts. Biden also approved an emergency declaration earlier this week after receiving the request from DeSantis.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,300 federal response workers in Florida to help with emergency preparations, according to the White House. Fuel, propane, generators, meals and waters have been staged across the region as well.
Ohio Task Force 1 was activated on Saturday and left for Alabama Sunday morning ahead of the storm. The convoy included 14 semis, trucks, buses, boats and trailers.
The Butler County Emergency Management Agency deployed Tuesday along with police and fire crews from Englewood, Hamilton, Monroe, Oxford and Liberty, Oxford, Ross, Wayne and West Chester townships to help coordinate rescue missions. EMA Director Matt Haverkos said the team will be based at the Orange County Convention Center Wednesday and will then be directed to where the state wants them to help.
The Air Force moved planes from Florida to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to get them out of harm’s way.
AES Ohio teams left Wednesday to head south and provide support for recovery efforts.
