Watch micro-drone racing at Air Force Museum today

“This is the culmination of a lot of minds and a lot of experiences,” Stanley said. “We really enjoy the amount of support we get from the museum for this event and we’re excited to be here again this year.”

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors will also be able to experience flying a drone with the computer-based simulators from the AFRL, Sinclair College Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program, and the museum’s education division. Visitors can then fly an actual drone in two designated areas courtesy of AFRL and the museum’s education division.

The main racing event will take place in the museum’s second building, the Korean War Gallery, with some of the additional activities held in the fourth building, Stanley said.

“It’s a great way to make your way through the museum, to see everything there is on the way,” he said.

Though this weekend’s events aren’t sponsored by any one organization, Stanley said members from the Cincinnati Quad Racers and Whoop Brothers Racing will be in attendance, noting that all races will be live-streamed on the Cincinnati Quad Racers YouTube page.

Admission to the Air Force Museum is free. The museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles, missiles and thousands of artifacts on more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space, drawing more than 800,000 visitors from around the world yearly.