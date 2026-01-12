WATCH: This mother-and-son restaurant brings Rwanda to West Carrollton

Long before SoSo Cuisine owner Solange Asingabona opened her restaurant, she was well-known among her friends and family for her cooking skills — she was often turned to as a caterer for special events.
Now as operator of the restaurant in West Carrollton, Asingabona works with her son to continue bringing a different culture to the Dayton area.
We profiled Asingabona as part of our Making Dayton Home series on immigrants in the area, and reporter Sydney Dawes and video producer David Sherman visited with her and her son about their food, their life and their passion.
Go deeper with the full profile here, and watch the video above for a great slice of life in one immigrant’s story.
