Watch today: Democratic governor candidates to debate at Central State

The two Democratic Party candidates for governor, former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, will debate tonight at Central State University.
They will face off from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Greene County campus in an event organized by the Ohio Debate Commission. Lucy May, host of Cincinnati Edition on WVXU-91.7, will moderate.
You can watch the debate live here on DaytonDailyNews.com.
The Republican gubernatorial debate was cancelled after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declined to participate. The other Republican candidates for governor are Joe Blystone, Ron Hood and former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.
The U.S. Senate candidates seeking the Republican and Democratic party nominations debated Monday at Central State.
The Ohio Debate Commission is a collaboration of major media outlets, universities and others in Ohio. Its mission is to produce “fair and substantive debates that encourage participation in our democracy,” according to the commission.
“We’ve been planning since mid-2021 for these debates and Central State is ready to play its role in providing meaningful information to voters,” said Zillah Fluker, vice president of CSU’s division of institutional advancement.
