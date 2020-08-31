Water disconnections and penalties to resume in Greene Co.

The City of Dayton resumed penalties and shut-offs on July 14.

Typically, Greene Co. customers with a balance greater than $80 will be shut off if not paid after being notified of the overdue balance.

“Say you are a customer of ours and let’s say you owe $85, you’ll get a disconnect notice on Oct. 1 saying ’hey if you don’t pay this by Oct. 10, we’re going to be there to shut your water off.” Tincu said. “So it’s a tough pill to swallow but at the same point in time if we don’t do that then people will take advantage of us.”

Customers still experiencing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19 are being reassured by the county that payment plans are available if a significant balance has accumulated during the pandemic.

“If somebody has accrued a $400 balance, we’re not going to expect them to pay us all of that right out of the gate,” Tincu said. They can call in and we’ll offer them a payment plan.”

A 6-month and 12-month payment plan will be available to customers struggling to catch up, Tincu said. Anyone who needs to learn about payment plan opportunities should contact the Billing Group at 937-562-7457.