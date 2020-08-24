New Harbor Freight store coming to Greene County

Harbor Freight Tools is gearing up to open its first Greene County location this fall.
The store will be housed in West Park Square shopping center in Xenia. Store representatives said the official opening date is planned for Nov. 14.
“We are fortunate to be seeing continued growth and new business interest despite the economic challenges of the pandemic,” said Xenia city planner, Brian Forschner. “We have already received significant positive feedback from residents who are excited about having this store in Xenia. We are confident that the store will do well here.”
The 43-year-old company based in California has over a 1,000 locations nationwide, and Harbor Freight locations are already open in Dayton, Miamisburg, Troy and Springfield.
Approximately 35 new jobs will be brought to the community, according to Harbor Freight representative Craig Hoffman. The company had been looking to open a location in Xenia for a while, but Hoffman said they needed to find the right location first.
“With West Park Square, we feel we’ve found exactly that,” Hoffman said. “It provides us approximately 16,400 square feet -- about our ideal size since we think it makes for a more efficient and easier shopping experience than the much larger big box stores in our category — good visibility, easy access and ample parking for our customers.”
A “Now Hiring” banner is currently draped over the storefront, and instructs people to visit harborfreightjobs.com if interested in applying.
“Residents can look forward to a wide selection of quality tools and equipment at low prices across a wide variety of categories — hand tools, power and air tools, electrical equipment, hardware, automotive, gardening, lighting, safety equipment and more,” Hoffman said.