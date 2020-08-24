New Harbor Freight store coming to Greene County

The store will be housed in West Park Square shopping center in Xenia. Store representatives said the official opening date is planned for Nov. 14.

“We are fortunate to be seeing continued growth and new business interest despite the economic challenges of the pandemic,” said Xenia city planner, Brian Forschner. “We have already received significant positive feedback from residents who are excited about having this store in Xenia. We are confident that the store will do well here.”