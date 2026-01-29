Water main break causes lane closure at East Stroop and Shroyer roads

A water main break Thursday afternoon is impacting traffic at East Stroop and Shroyer roads in Kettering.
Eastbound traffic on East Stroop Road has been reduced to one lane, according to the Montgomery County Environmental Services.
Vehicles are being funneled into the center lane. No left turns are allowed in the area while repairs are taking place.
Signs are posted to help guide drivers.
Westbound traffic is not impacted, according to the Montgomery County Environmental Services.
Drivers should be cautious in the area and allow for extra time while the water main is being repaired.
