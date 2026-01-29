Water main break closes part of Kettering road

A water main break has temporarily closed part of a Kettering road as crews work to make repairs.
Marshall Road is closed between East David and East Stroop roads, according to the Montgomery County Environmental Services.
The water main break is between Rose Bower and Chateau drives.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible and give themselves extra time to travel.
Emergency vehicles will still have access to the roads.
Customers in the area may see water pressure fluctuate, according to the Montgomery County Environmental Services. There is no boil advisory at this time.
Repairs will take place until the water main is fixed.
