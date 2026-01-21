Water main break closes part of Mad River Road in Miami Twp.

Breaking: UPDATE: 1 dead following house fire in Miamisburg

Detour is set up for drivers traveling through the area.
A water main break at the intersection of Sayebrook Road and Mad River Road has closed a portion of Mad River Road in Miami Twp. on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services, and drivers should follow posted detours in the area.

Due to the location and nature of the break, Mad River Road is closed to through traffic, or vehicles driving through the area, between Penbrooke Drive and Fox Run.

The closure of that portion of Mad River Road is effective immediately. The closure will remain in place while crews complete necessary repairs for the safety of motorists and repair personnel as the main break is in a constrained area of the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and utilize the posted detours. Penbrooke Drive and Fox Run will both serve as the primary detour routes, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

Repair crews are on-site and working as quickly as possible to repair the main and restore normal traffic flow, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

Full restoration and cleanup are expected to take several hours; however, updates will be provided if conditions or timelines change, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

