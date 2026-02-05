Water main break closes West Siebenthaler Avenue

A water main break near the Dayton and Harrison Twp. border has temporarily closed part of West Siebenthaler Avenue.
Montgomery County Environmental Services reported West Siebenthaler Avenue is closed between Ohio 48 and Philadelphia Drive as crews work on repairs.
The following traffic impacts have been reported:
• Semi and large vehicles are restricted from entering West Siebenthaler Avenue.
• Light vehicle traffic is being directed toward Ohio 48.
• Through traffic is not permitted on West Siebenthaler Avenue between Philadelphia Drive and Deshler Place.
• Residential access is available and people will be able to reach homes and side streets inside the closure.
Drivers should use alternative routes if possible.
In Other News
1
Trotwood meeting to cover behavioral health hospitals following planned...
2
First Lady Fran DeWine visits CareSource, recognizing donation to...
3
Homeland Security responds with statement after agents visited Ponitz...
4
TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Thursday, Feb. 5
5
This Week in Dayton History from 50 years ago: Microwave ovens, NCR...
About the Author