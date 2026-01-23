Water main break impacting traffic at Kettering intersection

Montgomery County Environmental Services announced the following lane restrictions:

East David Road (eastbound)

• The inside eastbound lane (from Hastings Drive) and the left turn lane are closed.

• The curb lane is open and is allowing traffic to move through the intersection.

East David Road (westbound)

• The left turn lane for vehicle turning south onto Bigger Road is closed.

Access is available for emergency vehicles. Anyone who is unable to avoid the area should allow for extra travel time and follow signs and traffic control personnel.

The travel impacts will be in place until the water main is repaired.