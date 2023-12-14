Water main break reported near Dayton-Jefferson Twp. border

Motorists are urged to avoid the intersection of Dayton Liberty Pike and Germantown Pike after a significant water main break was reported in Montgomery County Thursday morning.
The break is at the border of Dayton and Jefferson Twp.
Salt crews have treated the area for icy roads, but county encouraged commuters to avoid the intersection or drive more cautiously in the area.
It’s not clear if the water main break will interrupt service or require a boil advisory. Montgomery County will provide updates as they’re available.
