Water main break shuts down Centerville Municipal Building

Bostdorff said the water main issue was initially thought to be the county’s responsibility, but because the break involves a service line, it could end up being the city’s responsibility.

“It’s all preliminary,” she said. “They’re figuring it out right now.”

City phone lines are being answered as normal at 937-433-7151, and most of the city’s staff is working out of the Centerville Police Department training room across the street, Bostdorff said.

A Centerville City Council work session and regular meeting are being moved to the CPD training room, she said.

The meeting will “definitely” be recorded for rebroadcast, Bostdorff said. City officials are working to determine whether live broadcast via the Miami Valley Communications Council is possible, she said.